Sussex Family YMCA to offer free eye exams, glasses for children

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Children will be able to receive free eye exams and prescription glasses at the Sussex Family YMCA later this summer through a partnership between the YMCA of Delaware and Vision To Learn.
The nonprofit's mobile clinic will visit six YMCA locations across the state, including the Dover YMCA Outdoor Center location on July 30 and the Sussex Family YMCA on July 31, says the YMCA.
Children will receive free vision screenings and eye exams, and those who need prescription glasses will have them mailed to their homes at no cost, according to the YMCA.
The program is designed to help children who may not otherwise have access to vision care. Since launching in Delaware, Vision To Learn says it has provided more than 25,000 eye exams and 20,000 pairs of glasses to students across the state.