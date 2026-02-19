GEORGETOWN, Del. — Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has been awarded $1 million through the fiscal year 2026 Senate Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Bill to expand affordable housing efforts across Sussex County.
The funding is part of a Congressionally Directed Spending project requested by Delaware Sen. Chris Coons and will be administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We are elated to receive this funding, which will provide critical assistance and allow us to continue creating access to affordable housing opportunities to Sussex County,” said Kevin Gilmore, CEO of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity. “We thank Senator Coons, his team, and those who saw the need for housing in our community and fought to find solutions to combat this housing crisis.”
Habitat officials said previous Congressionally Directed Spending support has already played a significant role in expanding affordable housing in Sussex County.
Funding awarded in 2022 and 2024 is supporting the current and future construction of 25 affordable homes in Milford, Seaford, Milton, Greenwood, Laurel and Bridgeville. Funding received in 2023 also allowed the nonprofit to purchase land that will be used for additional affordable housing projects.
The new fiscal year 2026 funding is expected to help build 10 to 15 more houses, continuing the organization’s mission to provide safe and decent homes for people who live there.
“It truly cannot be understated how much of an impact this will have on Sussex County,” Gilmore said. “CDS funding has helped us build over 200 homes in our community since our organization began, and now we can start building the next 200.”
The fiscal year 2026 Congressionally Directed Spending measure was passed by Congress and signed into law by the president on Feb. 3.
Habitat leaders said the investment comes at a critical time as housing costs continue to rise across Delaware, increasing demand for affordable homeownership opportunities in Sussex County.