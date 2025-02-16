GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Tech Adult Education has expanded its Heavy Equipment Operator Apprenticeship program with the purchase of a John Deere 184 G 4-Wheel Drive Loader. The acquisition was funded through a Federal Perkins Grant and the school says it will enhance hands-on training opportunities for students.
“The addition of the 4 Wheel Drive Loader will provide students with experience operating industry standard machinery, enhancing their skills, and better preparing them for successful careers in the heavy equipment sector,” said Michael Hague, Sussex Tech Adult Education Industrial Training Coordinator.
The apprenticeship program, registered with the Delaware Department of Labor, provides training on various heavy machinery, including three Caterpillar simulators, a dozer, two excavators and a compact track loader. The program prepares students for careers in construction, roadwork, solar energy and other essential industries.
To complete the program, students must complete 144 hours of training per year for three years. Participants also have the chance to earn a Journeyperson Certificate by fulfilling on-the-job training requirements.
For more information on Sussex Tech Adult Education and its apprenticeship programs, visit sussexvt.org.