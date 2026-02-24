GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Technical High School will add an Emergency Medical Technician course to its curriculum beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, citing strong demand for certified EMTs in Delaware and Sussex County.
The new course will be offered in collaboration with the Delaware Fire School, giving students access to industry-aligned curriculum and hands-on training designed to meet national certification standards.
School leaders said the program will expand elective and industry certification opportunities for students while strengthening Sussex Tech’s existing Health Professions and Emergency Response programs. The addition is also aimed at helping meet emergency service and workforce needs across Sussex County.
“There is a high demand for certified EMT personnel in Delaware/Sussex County,” said Dr. Jason Peel, Director of Human Resources and Support Services. “Starting this course to help meet the demand supports Tech’s continued commitment to the future of our students and contributes to the growth and development of the Sussex County workforce.”
The EMT course is expected to provide students with practical skills and training necessary to pursue certification and careers in emergency medical services after graduation.
Sussex Tech is also seeking qualified candidates for a part-time EMT instructor position ahead of the program’s launch. Interested applicants can find application details on the district website.