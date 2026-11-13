REHOBOTH, Del.- Holiday celebrations, festive attractions and seasonal shopping deals are coming to Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach as the shopping center prepares for the holiday season.
The November lineup includes the annual holiday tree lighting celebration, Santa's arrival and a Candy Cane Lane experience, giving shoppers and families several opportunities to enjoy holiday activities through the end of December.
The festivities begin Friday, Nov. 13, with Tanger's annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration. Organizers say the event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tanger Seaside location, under the large tents between Lee Wrangler and Ulta Beauty.
Families can enjoy face painting, holiday crafts, giveaways, story time and a magic show featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. Holiday characters will also make special appearances during the celebration.
Tanger Outlets visitors can continue enjoying the seasonal atmosphere with the Candy Cane Lane Experiential Experience. The holiday attraction will be located between Lee Wrangler and Ulta Beauty at Tanger Seaside and will remain open from Nov. 13 through Dec. 31.
Shoppers looking to get an early start on holiday gift shopping can also take advantage of Tanger Deal Days throughout November.
The promotion runs through Nov. 22 and offers early shopping deals online and through the Tanger app. Discounts of up to 25% are available on select merchandise from popular brands, including Nike, Under Armour and Ulta Beauty.
The early savings campaign leads into Thanksgiving week's traditional Black Friday shopping promotions, giving shoppers additional opportunities to find discounts on clothing, beauty products and seasonal gifts.
Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is located at 36470 Seaside Outlet Drive in Rehoboth Beach. The holiday activities will take place at its Tanger Seaside location.
Holiday event information:
- Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration and Santa's Arrival: Friday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Location: Tanger Seaside, under the tents between Lee Wrangler and Ulta Beauty.
- Candy Cane Lane: Nov. 13 through Dec. 31.
- Location: Tanger Seaside, between Lee Wrangler and Ulta Beauty.
- Tanger Deal Days: Nov. 1-22, with early deals available online and through the Tanger app.