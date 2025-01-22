DELAWARE - Delaware’s Division of Revenue will begin processing 2024 individual income tax returns on Jan. 29, 2025. As part of fraud prevention measures designed to protect taxpayers, refunds will not start being issued until Feb. 15, 2025.
According to the Division of Revenue, taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically to expedite processing, as paper returns take longer to handle. Free online filing is available at tax.delaware.gov or through other electronic filing programs. Requesting refunds via direct deposit can also speed up refund delivery. The deadline for filing Delaware Personal Income Tax returns is April 30, 2025.
Delaware residents who work out-of-state are required to file tax returns with Delaware in addition to the state where they worked. Similarly, individuals who worked in Delaware but reside elsewhere must file a Delaware tax return, as the state does not have reciprocity agreements with other states. The Division of Revenue says employers are required to provide W-2 forms for 2024 earnings by Jan. 31, 2025. Officials say employees who have not received their W-2 by that date should contact their employer.
The Division of Revenue says refund processing may take 10 to 12 weeks, especially for returns requiring manual review. While the IRS reviews many returns after the filing season, Delaware’s Division of Revenue performs pre-release reviews for errors or discrepancies. Returns needing additional documentation or containing errors may be flagged for manual review, which could delay refund processing. Taxpayers receiving requests for additional information are encouraged by the Division of Revenue to respond promptly to avoid further delays.
For more information on filing requirements, deadlines and resources, visit revenue.delaware.gov.