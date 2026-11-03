DELAWARE - Democrat Ted Lauzen has won the general election for Delaware state treasurer, defeating Republican Mike Ramone according to CBS News.
Lauzen, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has a background in investment management, business ownership and financial oversight. He serves as the board treasurer of the YMCA of Delaware and has experience working as an investment manager and business owner.
Throughout his campaign, Lauzen has focused on reducing hidden and excessive fees and addressing affordability concerns for Delaware residents. According to his campaign website, Lauzen has emphasized the importance of identifying and reducing financial fees that can affect individuals and families.
His campaign priorities include addressing the cost of living and applying his experience in investment management and financial oversight to the state treasurer's office.