OCEAN CITY, Md. — TEDx is coming to Ocean City for the first time with TEDx Butterfish Cove, an event bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, scientists, veterans, educators, health care leaders, artists and changemakers from around the world.
Organizers say the full-day event on September 18th at the Ocean City Convention Center will feature talks intended to challenge perspectives, introduce new ideas and provide practical insights attendees can apply to their personal and professional lives.
TEDx Butterfish Cove will include live speaker sessions with both visiting and local speakers, including Chrissy Ehrhart, the owner of Zenna Wellness, and One Coastal's Executive Chef Matthew Kern. According to the speaker bios, many participants have a background in neuroscience, motivational speaking, or technology.
"Whether you're looking to grow personally, lead more effectively, build a business, overcome adversity, improve your health, or simply experience the energy of being surrounded by curious, forward-thinking people, this is an event you won't want to miss," a statement on the event page reads.
TED, which stands for Technology, Entertainment and Design, is a global nonprofit organization known for short talks built around its mission of sharing “ideas worth spreading.” TEDx extends that mission to local communities through independently organized events held under a free license from TED.