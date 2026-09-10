MILLSBORO, Del. - A firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion while crews battled a trailer fire on Stem Street in the Pot-Nets community around 2 p.m.
Indian River, Millsboro and Lewes firefighters were initially alerted to the fire. A firefighter who lives a few houses away responded after the alert and found heavy smoke and fire when he arrived. Neighbors had originally reported the fire.
The cause and origin of the fire were not immediately known, but Patrick Miller with the IRVFC said reports indicated the fire may have started inside the home before spreading outside.
No one who lived in the home was hurt, however one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was taken to the hospital. An update on the firefighter’s condition was not immediately available.
Crews faced an additional challenge because there were no hydrants on that side of the development. Firefighters instead drew water from a nearby river.
An engine was positioned at a drafting site, where firefighters used a large hard suction hose to pull water from the river. The water was then pumped through a large-diameter hose to fire trucks.
Fire companies from surrounding communities assisted, along with Sussex County paramedics and Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad.