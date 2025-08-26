Teen arrested in string of Georgetown car break-ins

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A 17-year-old was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 23, in connection with a series of car break-ins and property damage in Georgetown, according to Georgetown police.
The department said officers took the teenager, who lives on Lawson Road, into custody in the early morning hours. The teen was arrested without incident, according to Georgetown police.
Investigators determined the teenager and another unidentified person broke into or damaged 22 cars across two wards in town, according to police. Many of the break-ins involved smashing car windows to steal property.
The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges, including third-degree burglary, seven counts of theft under $1,500, 19 counts of criminal mischief under $1,000 and resisting arrest, according to Georgetown police.
The second suspect has not been identified, according to Georgetown police.