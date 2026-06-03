Tharros Village plans new security features following fundraising success

LEWES, Del. - Tharros Village is adding new security measures and infrastructure improvements as the homeless community continues to expand.
Executive Director Mike Agnew said the village recently reached its fundraising goals for the fiscal year, allowing for planned upgrades, including improved lighting, more durable weather-resistant tents, expanded community spaces and a new key fob entry system that will replace the village's current gate lock.
Agnew said the security changes are intended to help maintain safety and community standards with other unhoused individuals in the area.
“The individuals behind us, who are on the peripheral of Tharros, have elected freely to not want to participate in those rules,” Agnew said. “And for that reason, we need to have security at the gate.”
According to Agnew, some homeless individuals living on nearby property have chosen not to live in the village, which requires the adherence to community rules.
Residents of Tharros Village are required to work or volunteer at least 24 hours each week and participate in case management. Village policies prohibit drugs, alcohol, weapons and panhandling.
Agnew said community support has played a major role in helping the village continue expanding services and improving conditions for Tharros residents.
“We live in a very generous community and we've got a lot of positive feedback from the community and we've gotten a lot of donations from the community,” Agnew said.
Agnew told CoastTV the long-term goal remains helping residents move toward stable housing, secure employment and reconnect with family.