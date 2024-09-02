BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Bethany Beach is hosting their annual end of summer celebration with the "Jazz Funeral" tradition.
The annual family-friendly, free to the public, event includes a parade in which people can bid a fond farewell to summer. People are also welcome to wear costumes.
People come together to walk and mourn the "death of summer" while enjoying the music and positive community atmosphere.
Fredrick Gould went for the first time this year and knows how sad it can be to say goodbye to the summer season.
"Of course, the end of summer is always a a funeral type of thing. You lose all those good days and then to have the celebration, as in New Orleans type of event with the jazz too. They make it happy," Gould said.
Jazz Funeral Executive Director Paul Jankovic has been with the event for 39 years.
"It really isn't sadness whatsoever. It's a celebration. The really important thing is that everybody has a good time," Jankovic said. "Everybody leaves here with a smile on their face and that's that's really what we want to see."
The event is held at 5:30 p.m. Labor Day, Monday on the North end of the Bethany Beach Boardwalk.