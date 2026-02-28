LEWES, Del. - The Daughters of the American Revolution host a historic sewing event at the historic Maull House in Lewes on Saturday.
Saturday's event at the historic Maull House in Lewes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. gave community members an opportunity to sew their mark into a Delaware panel.
Mary Alice Kelly, Lewes 250 Committee chairperson and Colonel David Hall Chapter Librarian, says the panel today was just one of 13 panels. Each one represents one of the original 13 colonies, which will eventually be a nationwide exhibit honoring them.
"We want to have people experience the history of stitching on this panel, in this historic location. The panel is traveling all over the state, and people all over are putting stitches in," Kelly says.
Lewes Mayor Amy Marasco and other representatives joined in on the stitching, leaving their mark on a piece of Delaware history.
"For us to stitch together, and just talk about it, and learn about the history of the 13 colonies, tapestries that are coming together. It's just part of history, and it was nice to be a part of that," Mayor Marasco tells CoastTV.
Delaware District 20 Representative Alonna Berry says Lewes, being the first town in the first state, made this special.
"It's such an interesting time during the 250th to live in this town, and be a part of some of these celebrations," Berry says. "The opportunity to be a part of not just a state tapestry, but a tapestry of the 13 colonies, documenting this monumental moment for not just our state or this town but our country is really important."
Sussex County Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum says being a part of today's milestone event was fun to be a part of.
"I'm an amateur student of history, and I love learning about historic places and events and houses like this," said councilwoman Gruendebaum. "It's my sweet spot."
Lewes Councilwoman Trina Brown-Hicks, who has lived in Lewes all her life, says the history is exciting.
"Being able to do a patriotic scenery of maritime was very special," says Brown-Hicks.
Brown-Hicks says, despite not having done needlepoint sewing for decades, she felt like it all came back to her during today's event.
Kelly says the next event will be on March 28, when Jeffrey Rosen will give a presentation on his book Pursuit of Liberty.