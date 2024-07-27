DELAWARE - The Delaware Tourism Office has invested $10,000 for the operations, marketing and improvement of the Developing Artist Collaboration (DAC), the open-air venue in West Rehoboth.
The DAC said they invested these funds to increase the attendance of the market this season. They say the investment has enabled them to designate a large amount of their budget to marketing online and in the community. The DAC also said it has seen record breaking crowds and lots more visitors and tourists coming out for the first time.
The collaboration started as roughly a dozen artists selling their work in an empty lot in Rehoboth, and has now turned into a large designed space for locals and tourists to enjoy local art, live music and food.
The DAC has estimated that since they began these art market initiatives that they have driven 1.7 million sales by local artists.