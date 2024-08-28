MILFORD, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware is celebrating the graduation of nine students today after completing a 12-week culinary program designed for adults with disabilities.
This initiative, in partnership with the Delaware Restaurant Association, equips students with the skills needed for employment in the food and hospitality industries.
The program includes eight weeks of hands-on training at the Food Bank's Milford kitchen, followed by four weeks of on-site job coaching to assist with the transition into permanent employment.
Tyrell Joseph, one of the graduates was very thrilled to have completed the program. "I couldn't do it without the people around me to support me. And I'm glad it's over. Yeah, I'm very proud of myself for taking the time to do this course, and I really feel like it's going to benefit me in the long run," Joseph said.
The graduation celebrates the students success and hard work over the past several weeks within the program.
"Just watching these guys grow and continue not only for today but in the future. You know, like I said, we'll follow them, make sure they're doing okay, and we still give them the support even though they're not with us, you know. But they're always kind of with us," said Food Bank Executive Chef Tim Hunter.
Going forward, eight of the graduates already have jobs lined up in a professional workplace. Hunter says they are working on getting the ninth a job this week.
