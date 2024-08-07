LEWES, Del -For the third consecutive year, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market (HLFM) was named Delaware's Favorite Farmers Market. The recognition coming from the American Farmland Trust.
The voting period for shoppers and supporters occurred June 1 through July 31 as part of the sixteenth annual America's Farmers Market Celebration. The celebration is designed to be a promotion of the effect farmers markets have across the nation.
In a statement announcing the honor, the HLFM said, "We are so appreciative of this community's support of our Market as well as our mission to preserve and increase sustainable farming in Delmarva."