DOVER, Del. - Dedicated to conserving the land and waters, the Nature Conservancy in Delaware applauds the passage of the Wetland Stewardship Act by the General Assembly. TNC claims this is a historic milestone that will protect critical freshwater and non-tidal wetlands in Delaware.
Senate Bill 9 marks the seventh attempt at protecting waters in the state since 1988. The bill's sponsor, Senator Stephanie Hansen, led a collaboration with TNC, as well as Delaware farmers, developers, realtors, and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
“The key to collaboration was establishing mutual respect between all of the stakeholders and a shared goal of protecting these valuable resources. It took work, but everyone stayed engaged in the process, and now we have this incredible shared outcome that has previously been unattainable,” said Sen. Stephanie Hansen.
The Wetland Stewardship Act establishes state protection for 75,00 acres of freshwater and non-tidal wetlands that had previously been unprotected at the federal level. Furthermore, this act includes the development of wetland screening tools and the establishment of clear timelines for DNREC permit decisions.
“Freshwater wetlands are nature’s superheroes, and for years these vital ecosystems were under-protected in Delaware, but Senate Bill 9 is a game changer,” said Emily Knearl, Delaware Director of Government Affairs at TNC. “In Delaware, we rely on our wetlands to serve as natural sponges to reduce flood risk, filter pollutants for cleaner water, store excess carbon, and offer a home to native plants and wildlife.”
The Nature Conservancy expresses its thanks to Senator Hansen as the bill awaits a signature from Governor Matt Meyer.