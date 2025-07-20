MILTON, Del. - The Revival House is hosting "Lego-Fest" on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Hudson Fields in Milton. This is the sixth annual event put on by the foundation to raise money for Beebe Hospital.
The family-friendly outdoor screening event will have a Lego building contest, live music from local artists, food trucks and a screening of The Lego Movie at dusk. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is no cost to attend.
"For years, we’ve had such amazing crowds at these events, and we are looking forward to creating another memorable evening of film and fun for them,” said one of the founders of Revival House, Rob Waters. “Plus, every year we are able to give back to the workers at Beebe Hospital."
The Revival House said their past outdoor screenings have raised over $60,000 for Beebe Hospital.