People sitting on folding chairs watching an outdoor movie on a big screen.

Past events hosted by The Revival House, including Jaws-Fest, Jurassic-Fest and Star Wars-Fest, have raised over $60,000 for Beebe Hospital. (The Revival House)

MILTON, Del. - The Revival House is hosting "Lego-Fest" on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Hudson Fields in Milton. This is the sixth annual event put on by the foundation to raise money for Beebe Hospital.

The family-friendly outdoor screening event will have a Lego building contest, live music from local artists, food trucks and a screening of The Lego Movie at dusk. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there is no cost to attend. 

Lego-Fest

A screening of The Lego Movie will start at dusk on a 50-foot outdoor screen. (The Revival House)

"For years, we’ve had such amazing crowds at these events, and we are looking forward to creating another memorable evening of film and fun for them,” said one of the founders of Revival House, Rob Waters. “Plus, every year we are able to give back to the workers at Beebe Hospital."

