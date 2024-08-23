OCEAN CITY, Md. - The O.C. Air Show returns the weekend of Aug. 24 traffic and heavy delays are expected on foot, in car, and in air.
The area from 12th to 20th street will be closed or barricaded from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, and 15th to 17th street will be closed until noon on Aug. 26. City Hall's parking lot, located at 301 Baltimore Ave., will be closed to the public as of Thursday, Aug. 22.
There will be many parking lots offered at a demand-based rate if public parking is hard to find. All lots listed below will offer paid parking. More parking information can be found at OceanCityMD.gov.
- Worcester St., between Baltimore Ave. & Philadelphia Ave.
- Somerset St. & Baltimore Ave.
- Dorchester St. & Baltimore Ave.
- N. Division St. & Baltimore Ave.
- N. Division St. & St. Louis Ave. (small lot)
- 4th St. & Baltimore Ave.
- 61st St. & Coastal Hwy., (Bayside)
- Inlet Lot
The alternative to trying to find parking is taking Ocean City's municipal buses that travel along Route 1 for a $4 ride-all-day pass. For more information on the bus stop map, go to OceanCityMD.gov.
For those planning on attending, it is suggested to arrive before 9 a.m. to beat the traffic. The Town of Ocean City encourages visitors to make the most out of this weekend, enjoying the boardwalk and the show, by taking safety precautions, driving slow and stopping for all pedestrians. To learn more about the Air Show visit OCAirShow.com.
For those who can't make it in person, webcams will be set up for live streaming. To provide different views of the show, the webcams are set up at the following locations:
- The Hyatt Place Boardwalk Webcam Looking North (North)
- The Hyatt Place Air Show Cam
- The Monte Carlo Boardwalk
- The Ocean City Inlet for Trimper Rides
- Grand Hotel on the Beach at 21st Street
To livestream the air show, click here.