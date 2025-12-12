SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has announced the winners of its annual Cash for Class program, an initiative that supports innovative classroom projects. Three Sussex Consortium educators were selected.
Jenny Stephens of H.O. Brittingham Elementary School received $1,000 for her classroom project. With the award, she plans to create raised garden beds, offering students hands-on opportunities to learn about science, nutrition, and environmental stewardship.
Alexis Gooch, also from H.O. Brittingham Elementary School, was awarded $1,000 to develop school bus sensory bins. These specialized tools will help support students’ sensory needs during transportation, promoting comfort and regulation during their school day.
Amanda Eggers of Sussex Consortium Sweetbriar earned the program’s top amount, $2,000, for her outdoor courtyard project, an initiative aimed at enhancing outdoor learning and engagement. In addition to this award, Ms. Eggers was also voted “Community Favorite,” earning her an extra $1,000 in funding.