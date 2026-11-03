DELMARVA- 3D breast cancer screenings will be available through TidalHealth during the month of November, with locations stretching across the Delmarva Peninsula.
TidalHealth says the goal of the Mobile Mammography van is to "reduce barriers to care and improve access to early detection..." The multiple stops, provide screenings directly to neighborhoods, workplaces and communities along Delmarva.
Appointments are required in order to get a screening. TidalHealth say's the screening takes around 15 minutes.
Stops this month include:
- Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mystic Harbour, 9428 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin, MD 21811.
- Nov. 6: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milford Public Library, 11 S. Front St., Milford, DE 19963.
- Nov. 11: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Frankford Public Library, 8 Main St., Frankford, DE 19945.
- Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Women Supporting Women, 1320 Belmont Ave., Salisbury, MD 21804.
- Nov. 18: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Coastal Cure, 9315 Ocean Highway, Delmar, MD 21875.
- Nov. 24: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Selbyville Public Library, 11 W. McCabe St., Selbyville, DE 19975.
- Nov. 25: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wicomico County Health Department William C. Fritz Health Center, 300 W. Carroll St., Salisbury, MD 21801.