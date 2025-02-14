SALISBURY, Md.- TidalHealth has reinstated temporary masking requirements at its hospitals and facilities due to a rise in COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and influenza cases across the region.
The policy applies to TidalHealth hospitals in Salisbury and Seaford, the Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute in Salisbury and Ocean Pines, the Allen Cancer Center in Seaford, and TidalHealth McCready Pavilion in Crisfield.
Patients, visitors, and staff must wear masks in all patient rooms and patient-facing areas. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one.
“As case volumes continue to rise, we must take this precautionary step to protect everyone,” said Dr. Trudy Hall, TidalHealth’s chief medical officer. “The safety of our patients and visitors remains our top priority, and these measures are being implemented out of an abundance of caution.”
The masking requirement is effective immediately. However, masks are not required for general movement around TidalHealth facilities. The healthcare system says it will continue to monitor guidance from local and national health authorities.
TidalHealth also urges the public to practice good hand hygiene, stay home when sick, and consider receiving flu and COVID-19 vaccines to reduce the spread of illness.