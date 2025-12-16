This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
BERLIN, Md. — Making friends can be challenging, and for people with disabilities, finding a safe and welcoming place to connect can be even more difficult. A program at Berlin First Baptist Church is working to change that.
Every Wednesday night, people with disabilities gather at the church to spend time together, build friendships and learn about faith. The program, known as Faithful Friends, is part of a larger initiative called FFIND — Finding Friends and Individuals with Special Needs.
“It’s something that we don’t do, I don’t think as a society very well of giving them, just a safe place to come once a week to hang out,” said Shannon Diehl, who is involved with the program. “I think as adults and as children, we desire that fellowship.”
FFIND began two years ago as a simple birthday party for someone with special needs. Since then, it has grown into a regular weekly gathering and a broader community outreach effort.
In addition to weekly meetings, the church hosts community events every other month. Those events include shared meals, birthday celebrations and activities designed to make participants feel welcomed and valued.
For parents like Christy Serviss, the program has become something her son looks forward to each week.
“Steven will be 35 in January. He’s a very funny guy. He loves to have fun. He just loves to share with his peers,” Serviss said. “He loves to meet new friends, and this is a wonderful place to do that.”
The program is funded through grants and donations to the church. Organizers say they plan to continue hosting Faithful Friends every Wednesday, providing a consistent place for connection and community.