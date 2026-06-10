Tommy the Turtle

In a social media post, the garden center said Tommy has been part of its garden center family for years and is well known by customers, children and staff. (Bella Terra)

ELLENDALE, Del. - Bella Terra Landscapes & Garden Center is asking for the public’s help after its beloved turtle, Tommy, was taken from the business.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the garden center said Tommy has been part of its garden center family for years and is well known by customers, children and staff.

Bella Terra said there is security footage available, and the business believes they know who took the turtle, but is hoping the person will do the right thing and return him.

"If he is returned to us unharmed, no questions will be asked," said the business.

The garden center is asking people to contact the business directly with any information about Tommy’s whereabouts.

“Please help us spread the word and bring our little friend back where he belongs,” Bella Terra said.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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