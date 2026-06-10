ELLENDALE, Del. - Bella Terra Landscapes & Garden Center is asking for the public’s help after its beloved turtle, Tommy, was taken from the business.
In a social media post on Wednesday, the garden center said Tommy has been part of its garden center family for years and is well known by customers, children and staff.
Bella Terra said there is security footage available, and the business believes they know who took the turtle, but is hoping the person will do the right thing and return him.
"If he is returned to us unharmed, no questions will be asked," said the business.
The garden center is asking people to contact the business directly with any information about Tommy’s whereabouts.
“Please help us spread the word and bring our little friend back where he belongs,” Bella Terra said.