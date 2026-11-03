FRANKFORD, Del. - Frankford town leaders are considering an ordinance that would allow smaller residential lots in an effort to attract developers and make housing more affordable.
Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Frankford town council will hold a public hearing to discuss multiple proposed ordinance amendments.
The proposed ordinance pertaining to Residential Planned Community housing would reduce the minimum residential lot size from 6,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet and decrease the minimum lot width from 60 feet to 45 feet. The changes would allow more homes to be built on the same amount of land.
Town officials hope the changes will make Frankford more competitive with surrounding communities and encourage developers to build within town limits rather than in unincorporated areas of Sussex County.
"If the towns aren't easy to work with, if they're not builder friendly, you're going to have those same builders choosing the county, the unincorporated areas of Sussex." Town Manager Sheldon Hudson tells CoastTV.
Hudson hopes the changes will make homes more affordable and attract more working-class families and individuals to Frankford.
However, some residents worry that additional development could put more pressure on the town's existing infrastructure.
Resident Stan Beckett says he supports growth but is concerned about increasing traffic.
"It's already becoming an issue, I think. You know, just your normal day-to-day travel is a lot tougher now than it used to be." Beckett says.
To address traffic concerns, Frankford is working with the Delaware Department of Transportation on a community transportation plan aimed at improving traffic conditions.
"We're trying to work with our state partners and state agencies to make sure we're coordinating the best we can. That being said, the town doesn't want to stop progressing," Hudson says.
As Frankford considers changes that could bring more housing to town, officials are balancing the need for development with concerns about traffic and infrastructure.