MILLSBORO, Del. - The Town of Millsboro met Monday morning to discuss ways to improve the appearance of the downtown Millsboro area.
Monday at 11 a.m., the Millsboro Downtown Committee met to discuss possible ways to improve the aesthetic of the downtown Millsboro area.
Council members discussed multiple ways to improve the aesthetic and facade of downtown Millsboro. They discussed adding newer, vintage-style welcome signs and signs that would preview local businesses in downtown Millsboro.
Signs like those are what Christine Pesca says the town is missing.
"Aesthetically, I feel like it needs a little T.L.C," says Pesca. "I do know that there is a park down the road and stuff. People who are just going through really probably don't get that, understand that there's a park there, there's water down there."
Millsboro Mayor Robert McKee added that some of the older properties in downtown Millsboro are also due for upgrades in their appearance.
Michael Creenan, however, feels the town has improved greatly since adding numerous new businesses.
"When I first moved here five years ago, we drove through here, and I was like, 'Where are you having me move to?" Creenan tells CoastTV. "They're sprucing the town up, and then I said, you know, the police station used to be kind of a dumpy little building at the end. Now they have a real nice facility right down the street here."
Mayor McKee notes that there is no set date for the next meeting, but he is willing to make changes to the town code if necessary to follow through with improvements to the town.