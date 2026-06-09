This article has been updated with new information from Milton businesses, the town and the police department.
MILTON, Del. — Milton’s newest public parking lot is now open at the corner of Union and Magnolia streets, adding dozens of parking spaces within walking distance of downtown businesses, restaurants and attractions.
The new lot has 41 parking spaces including two handicap accessible spots, down from the original proposal of about 60 spaces announced in November 2024.
Town Manager Kristy Rogers announced the completion of the lot Monday, which began construction May 11. The town said the project was designed to improve access, convenience and mobility in the heart of downtown.
Town council awarded the construction contract in April to HCE LLC for $149,800. The town is leasing the property from the Milton Historical Society for the project.
“We are excited to open this new parking lot and provide much-needed additional capacity for our growing community,” Rogers said. “This investment supports our downtown businesses, improves traffic flow, and makes it easier for residents and visitors to enjoy everything Milton has to offer.”
The town said the new lot demonstrates its commitment to supporting local businesses, enhancing the visitor experience and improving safety and accessibility for people who live in Milton.
Some people visiting downtown say the additional parking is already making a difference.
“Parking here is kind of a gamble in the front,” Cheryl Howard, who visits Milton often, said. “Sometimes you’d get one, sometimes you have to wait, drive around. So this is great to have an extra overflow parking lot.”
However, the new parking relief is also raising questions about enforcement of Milton’s two-hour parking rules downtown.
According to Rogers, the new lot will follow similar parking regulations to those throughout town. Rogers said the expanded parking availability makes now the right time to return to consistent enforcement of the two-hour parking rules.
“These regulations help keep downtown accessible and vibrant, especially during peak business hours and community events,” Rogers said.
Rogers told CoastTV Tuesday that the Milton Police Department will be monitoring the two hour on-street parking and will take enforcement action as necessary.
However, a Milton police officer told CoastTV Tuesday the department will continue monitoring parking as they have been, but tracking exactly how long a car has been parked in one space and issuing tickets is not currently a top priority.
For the Milton Theatre, Development Director Jacey Brittingham said the new lot is a major help for a long-standing parking problem.
“It’s been a problem for a long time,” Brittingham said. “We figured out a solution, hopefully. But I’m sure, as Sussex County continues to grow, this will continue to be a discussion that we have.”
Still, Brittingham said the possibility of increased two-hour enforcement downtown creates concerns for theatergoers and nearby businesses.
“Our shows run a little bit longer than two hours,” Brittingham said. “So basically we’re saying now our customers can’t park as close to the theater as possible if they’re going to come see a show or if they’re going to go have dinner. It’s a bit of a problem.”
Another downtown business owner, who spoke off camera, said they hope the two-hour parking rules are enforced more consistently to prevent people from staying in one spot all day.