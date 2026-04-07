Milton to add 41 downtown parking spaces to ease shortage

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY... There is an elevated risk for fire spread today for the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to around 25 percent this afternoon. This will be accompanied by northwesterly winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 35 mph. These conditions, along with the continued drying of fine fuels, could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Conditions improve this evening as the wind diminishes and the relative humidity increases. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. This forecast considers meteorological, fuel, and land conditions and has been developed in coordination with state fire officials.