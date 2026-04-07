Milton to add 41 downtown parking spaces to ease shortage

MILTON, Del. - A patch of grass in downtown Milton will soon be converted into 41 parking spaces.
Jenn Foskey, who often attends events in town, said parking has been a challenge.
“I have come down here for theater events, and it’s impossible to find anywhere to park,” Foskey said. “If they want to grow the merchants and the character in this town, people need a place to park in order to support them.”
At Monday’s town council meeting, leaders awarded the construction contract to HCE LLC for $149,800. The town leases the land from the Milton Historical Society.
Milton native Jeff Wilkinson said the new lot, at the corner of Union and Magnolia streets, will help ease congestion.
“Milton doesn’t have a lot of options,” Wilkinson said. “It’s nice that when you come here to the main parking lot and it’s full, you can look over there and see a few spaces. It gives us a little bit more room.”
According to town officials, the project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting.