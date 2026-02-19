MILTON, Del. — A grassy, gravel-covered lot in downtown Milton will soon be transformed into a 41-space parking lot, a project town officials hope will ease congestion and support local businesses.
This number is down from the original plan of 60 spaces talked about at the end of 2024.
Milton Town Manager Kristy Rogers, says the lot is expected to be completed by Memorial Day, though Mayor John Collier says it could be a little longer.
"We might make that deadline. We might not. I can't really speak to that because again, it depends on a lot of other factors," said Collier, who did say he's hopeful the project will be done in time for the majority of this summer.
The town leases the land from the Milton Historical Society, adjacent to where the new parking lot will be constructed.
Collier said the additional parking, on the corner of Union and Magnolia Streets, will provide convenience while helping reduce unsafe parking practices during large events.
“A lot of times when there is a big event in the downtown or even sometimes there's several things going on at once, we have people parking anywhere and everywhere they think they can park,” Collier said. “They make parking spaces. I've seen parking on the sidewalks.”
The town recently received necessary approvals from the Sussex Conservation District. Bids for engineers are scheduled to open Feb. 27, and the town council intends to award the project April 6, allowing construction to begin shortly after.
Patricia Leef, who lives in town, said she is looking forward to the added parking.
“I think it's great. Of course. Absolutely. And that'll take care of some of it,” Leef said. “But people are parking further away and walking over — this way they can be here.”
The lot will share a single entrance and exit, and the town says it will be free to park until decided otherwise.
“I don't think we will ever have enough parking to accommodate every event,” Collier said. “But at least now, on a regular basis, parking will be a little less difficult.”