OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City are considering a recommendation to remove 12 bus stops throughout town.
The proposal comes after careful consideration by the Ocean City Public Works and Transportation Manager, Rob Shearman Jr., and following the issuance of public notices in March.
According to the town, the 12 stops were identified and selected for potential removal as they were underused compared to other bus stops along the major highway.
Out of all 125 bus stops in Ocean City, these are the 12 being considered:
Northbound: 4th, 76th, 98th, 121st, 124th, 128th, 137th Streets
Southbound: 141st, 134th, 124th, 80th, 69th Streets
The town acknowledges that the possible elimination of these 12 stops could be an inconvenience for those throughout town. However, it said this could actually speed up the overall process of public transportation in Ocean City.
Amy Demchak said the Ocean City buses provide a great way for families to travel with their kids.
"I can see how the buses can be very beneficial to families," Demchak tells CoastTV. "People usually feel safe using the bus system for their kids to go up and down Coastal Highway for food, to go putt-putt, to come down to the boardwalk. I think it's historically been a more economic thing for families to do."
Sammy Barnes said he is unbothered by the recommendation.
"I believe there actually are too many stops overall," Barnes said. "For me, it's not really much of an inconvenience because I live on 36th Street, work on 28th, so I can either walk, ride bikes, or take my actual vehicle."
The town said that unless the vast majority is in disapproval Monday evening, it will likely move forward with this proposal. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.