MILLSBORO, Del. — A combine tractor caught fire Sunday morning, spreading to a cornfield before firefighters arrived.
According to the the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, it happened around 10 a.m. on Townsend Road in Millsboro. Firefighters say the fire started when a farmer’s combine tractor ignited while harvesting crops. The blaze quickly spread to a portion of the cornfield.
Upon arrival, crews from Rescue 80 deployed two 2-inch fire suppression lines—one to combat the combine fire and the other to contain the advancing field fire. Tanker 80 provided additional manpower and water supply to help extinguish the flames.
Delaware State Fire Police also assisted with traffic control, closing Townsend Road during the incident. There were no reports of any injuries.