oc xmas

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is the next coastal town set to delight holiday crowds with a Christmas parade. The big event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, and in anticipation of large crowds the seaside town will be making some traffic changes.

The parade begins at 11 a.m., but traffic patterns will be adjusted earlier in the morning to accommodate the event. The Ocean City Department of Public Works will start implementing changes at 7:45 a.m., with the full traffic pattern in place by 9 a.m.

Traffic Details

  • Southbound lanes of Coastal Highway, from 100th Street to 125th Street, will be closed for the parade and spectator viewing
  • Northbound lanes will be modified to allow two-way traffic
  • Motorists should expect delays before, during, and immediately after the parade

Following the parade, festivities will continue at the Carousel, featuring an awards presentation and family-friendly activities. Residents and visitors are encouraged to extend their celebration by attending the post-parade events.

Officials urge everyone to prioritize safety during the parade:

  • Walk Smart: Use marked crosswalks, obey traffic signals, and stick to sidewalks
  • Bike Smart: Ride in designated bike lanes, follow traffic rules, and travel with traffic flow
  • Drive Smart: Slow down, remain alert, and never drive under the influence
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Charlie Sokaitis moved to Delmarva to help kick off the morning news broadcast at CoastTV with CoastTV News Today and CoastTV News Midday in 2021. He's been a journalist since graduating from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 2004.

Recommended for you