SALISBURY, Md.- Traffic signal upgrades are set to begin Monday, July 28, at two intersections along E. Main Street in Salisbury, according to city officials.
The work will occur at the intersections of E. Main Street and Snow Hill Road, and E. Main Street and Ward Street. Upgrades are scheduled to run through Friday, Aug. 1, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, weather permitting.
City officials say the work is part of an ongoing effort to modernize outdated technology and enhance public safety across the city’s infrastructure network.
Traffic control measures will be in place throughout the project. Although roads will remain open, flagging operations may cause intermittent delays.
According to city officials, those looking to avoid delays are advised to use alternate routes such as Route 50 or Route 13 during work hours.