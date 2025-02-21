SEAFORD, Del.- According to the Seaford Police Department, a traffic stop just before midnight on Feb. 19 led to the arrest of a Bridgeville man for his seventh offense of driving under the influence.
Police say a patrol officer checked the registration of a car driving north on Bridgeville Highway. The check revealed that the Georgetown Police Department wanted the car’s owner, William Terry, 60.
After pulling the car over, police confirmed Terry was the driver and took him into custody. During the arrest, the officer noticed signs that Terry might have been driving under the influence of alcohol.
Following an investigation, Terry was arrested for 7th offense DUI, driving with an expired license, and a learner’s permit violation.
According to police, Terry was presented to Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $50,101 cash bail. He also faced charges from the Georgetown Police Department.