An Ocean City fire truck parked outside the Fenwick Inn hotel.

The Ocean City Fire Department said crews were called to the hotel on 138th Street at 9:14 a.m.

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Firefighters responded to the Fenwick Inn Monday morning after reports of a light haze on multiple floors and people needing help getting out of an elevator.

The Ocean City Fire Department said crews were called to the hotel on 138th Street at 9:14 a.m. Firefighters on scene investigated the haze while assisting multiple people from the elevator.

Firefighters told CoastTV that the response involved a scare related to a transformer issue. No fire or injuries were reported in the initial information released by the department.

Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Roxana Fire Company assisted on the call. The fire departments are still on scene as of 10:30 a.m.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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