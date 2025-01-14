MILTON, Del. - Snow and ice have caused significant delays in trash and recycling pickups across Milton and nearby coastal communities.
The adverse weather conditions have forced waste management companies to delay their usual routes, leaving residents to contend with overflowing bins.
The town’s residents, like Roger and Carol Whitford, have faced challenges maneuvering trash cans through several inches of snow.
"It was a big problem," said Roger Whitford.
However, the Whitford's appreciated the communication they received from waste management companies, which helped them plan for the delays.
"They notified us, so we kind of knew what it was and when to put it out," Carol Whitford added.
Others, like Todd and Gretchen Eisenhuth, experienced minimal disruption.
"The roads had been plowed, and we just had to dig out from where the plow had piled up the snow," said Todd Eisenhuth.
On Tuesday, Casella Waste, which serves Milton, completed recycling pickups. The company plans to conduct a major trash run on Wednesday to clear streets and sidewalks across the town.
Despite the setbacks, a plan is in place to ensure waste is collected and residents are informed throughout the ongoing winter storms.