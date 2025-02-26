LONG NECK, Del. - An interesting opportunity for arborists is coming to Sussex County. The Delaware Tree Climbing School will take place April 1-3 at Baywood Greens from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
The course is hosted by the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension in partnership with Penn State Extension and Cypress Tree Care. This three-day in-person class is designed for arborists, landscapers and new or inexperienced climbers looking to develop safe tree-climbing techniques and maintenance skills, says UD. Dr. James Savage, assistant professor of arboriculture at Penn State University, will serve as the lead instructor.
The course will provide hands-on training in tree climbing and maintenance, along with classroom and field instruction covering safety, equipment use, hand tools and tree terminology. Participants will earn International Society of Arboriculture continuing education credits upon completion. Tuition is $300, with financial assistance options available.
“Safety is non-negotiable. This course provides a crucial foundation for arbor and tree-related careers and services and attendees earn valuable ISA credits,” said Blake Moore, UD Extension agent, natural resources.
UD requires participants be in good health and prepared for physical activity. A waiver must be signed on the first day. Registration is available online.