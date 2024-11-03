DELAWARE - Delaware’s Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative has awarded $234,000 to support 10 projects that will plant more than 4,600 trees in spring 2025.
As part of the broader goal to plant 1 million trees statewide by 2030, TEDI has already facilitated the planting of over 250,000 trees to date through collaborations with DNREC and the Delaware Forest Service.
Funding recipients include city and community projects across Delaware, such as Delaware Botanic Gardens and Trap Pond State Park. In addition to funding tree-planting projects, TEDI organized seven tree giveaways this fall, distributing 3,250 trees to residents.
Delawareans can support the initiative by planting trees and logging them on TEDI’s tracker.