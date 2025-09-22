Cave Neck Road Trees

Local drivers may notice changes in the landscape due to the cleared area, but DelDOT emphasized that the road layout will remain the same for now.

MILTON, Del. - Trees at the intersection of Cave Neck Road and Hudson Road have been cleared as part of a water main improvement project, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.

CR McLeod with DelDOT confirmed the work is specifically tied to Artesian Water's hydraulic main improvement project and not related to a planned roundabout for the same intersection. 

According to Artesian, the project is connecting existing systems from Cave Neck Road to Route One, and eventually the Eagles Nest area. While the plan for the water project has been on the books for the last few years, Artesian said the alignment was adjusted to accommodate DelDOT's roundabout. John Thaeder, Senior Vice President for Artesian, said trees had to be removed in the area of the intersection to make this accommodation and may be replaced later on. The project is expected to finish up in 30 days. 

DelDOT said the roundabout project will be a separate initiative that will move forward next year. The roundabout will converge Cave Neck Road, Hudson Road and Sweetbriar Road.

