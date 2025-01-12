OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Maryland State Highway Administration is inviting the public to a workshop aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle safety along MD 528 (Coastal Highway) from 15th to 67th streets. The event, part of the agency's ongoing Pedestrian Safety Action Plan, will take place Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
Attendees will have the chance to review detailed maps and displays highlighting proposed safety improvements for one of Ocean City’s busiest thoroughfares. Representatives from the highway administration will be available to answer questions and gather public input on how to make streets safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers alike.
This stretch of Coastal Highway has long been a focus for safety advocates, with concerns about heavy traffic, limited crosswalks, and bicycle access frequently raised by locals. The workshop serves as a platform for the community to share concerns and ideas that could influence the direction of upcoming projects.
"We encourage everyone to attend and help shape the future of safer streets for all," an Ocean City Police Facebook post read.
The Roland E. Powell Convention Center is located at 4001 Coastal Highway in Ocean City.