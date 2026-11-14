LEWES, Del.- Runners, walkers and community members are gathered in Lewes Saturday morning to honor the lives lost on September 11, and recognize the sacrifices made by first responders and members of the military.
Brian Brubaker, Tunnel to Towers Foundation event director, said the number of participants doubled since last year. "For me, it truly means a lot because there's still a lot of people who don't know who tunnel the towers is. So seeing the the attendance double in this fashion, really does mean a lot." He explained.
The event also honors FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life on 9/11 after putting on his gear and running through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel toward the Twin Towers to help others.
The annual event is part of the nationwide Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation's efforts to support the families of fallen first responders and military members, as well as catastrophically injured service members and first responders.