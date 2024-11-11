SMYRNA, Del. - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of Army Sergeant Kent Montgomery's family home in Smyrna in honor of Veteran's Day. Montgomery, who served in the Army as a combat engineer, passed away on Thanksgiving in 2023 from stage IV colon cancer, believed to have been caused by exposure to environmental hazards while deployed in Kuwait, says the foundation.
After joining the Army at 18-years-old, Montgomery served in Germany and later joined Delaware’s Reserve Transportation Unit. He received several commendations throughout his military career, including the Good Conduct Medal and Army Achievement Medal for his service in Bosnia and Operation Enduring Freedom. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer and their two children.
Jennifer Montgomery expressed gratitude to Tunnel to Towers for ensuring her family can remain in the home she and her late husband chose together.
"Kent never questioned why this happened to him. He fought till the end and was happy with the life we lived," said Jennifer Montgomery. "Now T2T is honoring Kent by giving him peace that his family will be taken care of."
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Gold Star Family Home Program supports families of fallen service members by paying off mortgages or providing mortgage-free homes, honoring the sacrifices of those who served. To support this mission, donations can be made at T2T.org.