FRANKFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested Jason Griffith, 49, of Selbyville, and Robert Griffith, 81, of Bridgeville, in connection with fraudulently sold vehicles through businesses they operated.
The investigation, which began in November 2024, focused on two businesses owned by the men: Geared Up Trucks and More LLC, and Wicked Wrench, both located on Dupont Boulevard in Frankford. Detectives uncovered evidence that the men sold cars that were in for repair, falsified title documents, sold cars that had already been purchased and even sold stolen cars from out of state. Additionally, some customers never received cars despite making payments.
Jason Griffith was charged with theft of a motor vehicle (felony), forgery 2nd degree (felony), theft by false pretense over $1,500 (felony) – eight counts, theft over $1,500 (felony), issuing a bad check over $1,500 (felony) – three counts, selling stolen property over $1,500 (felony) – two counts, conspiracy 2nd degree (felony) – six counts, and falsifying business records.
Robert Griffith was charged with theft of a motor vehicle (felony), forgery 2nd degree (felony), theft by false pretense over $1,500 (felony) – six counts, issuing a bad check over $1,500 (felony) – three counts, selling stolen property (felony) – two counts, conspiracy 2nd degree (felony) – six counts, and falsifying business records.
Both men were arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on their own recognizance.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with additional information or knowledge of similar incidents is urged to contact Detective P. LaPlaca at 302-752-3798 or provide information anonymously via Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.