BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Two men were seriously hurt in a crash on Old Furnace Road on Feb. 25 after a Jeep Cherokee and a Ford Mustang collided near Fleetwood Pond Road, according to Delaware State Police.
A 38-year-old man from Salisbury, was driving west on Old Furnace Road around 4:22 p.m. when he attempted to turn left onto Fleetwood Pond Road. Investigators said his Jeep entered the path of an eastbound Mustang, driven by a 54-year-old Millsboro man, resulting in a near head-on crash.
Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment said DSP. Their conditions have not been released.
The crash shut down the roadway for about 1.5 hours while crews worked to clear the scene and the investigation continues.