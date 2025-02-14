SEAFORD, Del. — The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that left two people hurt Thursday night in Seaford.
The fire was reported shortly before 8 p.m. in the 6000 block of Grist Lane. Crews from the Blades Volunteer Fire Company, Seaford Fire Department and other mutual aid fire companies arrived to find heavy fire coming from the first floor of a single-family home.
The house was occupied at the time, and neighbors helped the occupants escape. A woman was taken to TidalHealth Nanticoke Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, while a man was flown by Delaware State Police helicopter to Christiana Care Christiana Hospital with serious injuries, said Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Deputy State Fire Marshals determined that the fire started on the first floor, but the cause remains under investigation. The home had working smoke detectors and damage is estimated at $500,000.