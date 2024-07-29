DELMAR, Del. - A couple that survived the attack of Randon Wilkerson on April 25, 2021, recently passed away.
Judith and Steven Franklin both died on the same day, July 18, according to online obituaries. Both were victims of an assault that involved the murder of Cpl. Keith Heacook, the responding officer to Wilkerson attacking them with a glass figurine.
30-year-old Wilkerson, had knocked Cpl. Heacook unconscious and repeatedly stomped on his head when responding to the 911 call. When more police units arrived, Cpl. Heacook was found unconscious with severe head injuries, according to troopers.
Judith Franklin loved to laugh, to dance, to cook, and throughout her life, she was happiest spending time with her children and was very involved in the church, according to the obituary.
The online obituary said that Judith Franklin was from Puerto Rico and met her husband of 57-years in Silver Spring, Maryland. Judy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Franklin, her son, Jason Franklin, her daughters-in-law Joanna Franklin and Karissa Sparks, grandchildren Julia, Gregory, and Garrett, and her sisters Risalina Rodriguez and Elsa Kraus.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. at 3C USA Church in Delmar.