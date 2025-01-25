U.S. Coast Guard Delaware Bay Marine Science Technician earns promotion

DELMARVA - Marine Science Technician Nathan Ciesinski of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay has been meritoriously advanced to the rank of Marine Science Technician Second Class (MST2). The promotion was conducted by Admiral Vann, Commander of the Coast Guard's Fifth District.
MST2 Ciesinski has been recognized for his exceptional dedication, rapid qualification achievements and his role as a trusted and vital member of the Incident Management Division. In addition to his professional contributions, the Coast Guard says Ciesinski actively participates in morale and community-building events and serves as a positive force within the unit.