MILFORD, Del. - Members of Milford's Haitian community say they are worried about their future after the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, June 25, allowed the Trump administration to move forward with ending temporary legal protections for migrants from Haiti and Syria, a decision that could eventually expose many to deportation.
It does not immediately revoke anyone's legal status or trigger deportations, but it clears the way for the administration to move forward with ending those protections.
Milford is home to one of Delaware's largest Haitian communities, and people say the decision has created uncertainty for families who have built lives in the United States.
Steve Flores, who owns a market in Milford with his family, said he worries about what the ruling could mean for relatives, friends and others in the community.
"We all one and I don't think it's fair," Flores said.
Flores said one of his biggest concerns is the safety of children and families if they are forced to return to Haiti.
"It's not fair because the kids is not going to be safe at home," he said.
The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for Haiti because of crime, terrorism, kidnapping, civil unrest and limited health care. Syria also remains under a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory because of terrorism, armed conflict, kidnapping, civil unrest and the risk of unjust detention.
Flores said many people came to the United States seeking safety and opportunity and fears families could face dangerous conditions if protections are ultimately withdrawn.
"You might have someone come here to find a better life and by deporting a family member and go back, you don't know what you're going to walk into," Flores said. "It's going to cause a lot of pain."
He said life in Haiti remains dangerous because of ongoing violence.
"Everything is a little bit different than home," Flores said. "Home, you gotta worry about a lot of things going on. Then you got this gang violence going on. It's unsafe."
Some people in the market had already learned about the ruling and expressed concern, while others were hearing about it for the first time and trying to understand what it could mean for them and their families.
Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also criticized the Supreme Court's decision. In separate statements, both governors said Haitian and Syrian immigrants have made significant contributions to their communities and expressed concern about ending Temporary Protected Status for people who have built lives in the United States.