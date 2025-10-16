University of Delaware launches new tool for Ag and Aquaculture Communities

DELAWARE - The University of Delaware’s Cooperative Extension has launched a new online Fact Sheet designed to support the agriculture and aquaculture communities across the state.
The resource is developed with input from the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Delaware Farm Bureau and the USDA Farm Service Agency. It provides essential guidance for both beginning and established farmers and aquaculture professionals.
It offers resources and information across three major areas:
Programs for Prospective and Beginning Farmers, including resources from Delaware State University Extension, the Chesapeake Agriculture Innovation Center, the University of Delaware Beginning Farm Program, Horizon Farm Credit, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the University of Maryland Extension.
Business Accelerator and Diversification Programs for Existing Farmers, featuring support from Horizon Farm Credit, Chesapeake Agriculture Innovation Center and the University of Maryland Extension.
Other Helpful Resources, such as the University of Delaware Extension, Delaware Farm Bureau, Delaware Department of Agriculture, USDA, DNREC, and Farm Aid/Cultivemos webinars and tools.
The webpage provides targeted information for project management, business growth and resource accessibility, that program leaders say aims to strengthen the ag and aquaculture industries statewide.