WILMINGTON, Del. – The University of Delaware has agreed to pay $715,580 to resolve allegations that it failed to disclose a professor’s connections to the Chinese government while applying for federal research funding, according to U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss.
The case stems from a NASA grant awarded to the university in June 2020. Federal law prohibits NASA from using funds to collaborate with China or Chinese-owned entities. Prosecutors alleged that a principal investigator on the grant, Dr. Xiao-Hai Yan, had undisclosed ties to the Chinese government. According to court documents, this included employment at a Chinese university, participation in a Chinese government recruitment program for foreign technology experts, and funding from the National Natural Science Foundation of China.
“Federal law requires universities, institutions, and researchers to make disclosures, including certain foreign affiliations, when applying for grants,” Weiss said. “My office will hold accountable applicants who undermine the integrity of the federal grant process by knowingly failing to submit complete and truthful applications.”
NASA’s Office of Inspector General commended the investigation, emphasizing their commitment to protecting taxpayer funds. “We will continue to safeguard federal research and development programs from those who conceal affiliations with foreign entities,” said Adelle K. Harris, Special Agent in Charge of NASA’s Eastern Field Office.
The settlement was the result of a collaboration between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware and NASA’s Office of Inspector General. While the university has resolved the allegations, no determination of liability was made.